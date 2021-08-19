HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Pledges To Stop Preloading Its Smartphones With Ads

Samsung Pledges To Stop Preloading Its Smartphones With Ads

By | 19 Aug 2021
,

It’s a bit rich when you spend north of a thousand bucks on a smartphone, only to then be advertised to within the preloaded apps that come with the phone.

Samsung has a habit of pre-installing advertising into its own packed-in apps like Weather, Bixby, and Samsung Health, the end result being large banner ads in your phone, meaning you theoretically are payment twice of your device.

The phones also deliver advertising through message notifications, a rather invasive method.

As reported by Korean agency Yonhap, Samsung said it has “made a decision to cease the advertisement on proprietary apps, including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme.

“The update will be ready by later this year.”

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
World’s Leading TV Vendors Increase Panel Orders
Samsung Galaxy Watches Now Provide ECGs and Blood Pressure Monitoring
Samsung Upgrades Galaxy A52 5G With Better Chip, New Colour
Image Sensor Market Heats Up As Samsung Closes In On Sony
Samsung Begin QD-OLED Production Next Quarter
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Wants New Rules To Break App Store Duopoly
ACCC Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
Australian Unemployment Rate Falls To 12-Year Low
Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
LG Electronics Delivers 6G Outdoors With New Power Capability
Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
Apple Pulls SharePlay Feature From iOS 15
Industry Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
Trend Micro Launches Security For Smart Devices
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Wants New Rules To Break App Store Duopoly
ACCC Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
ACCC Chair Rod Sims has called for new rules and regulations to address Apple and Google’s dominant position in app...
Read More