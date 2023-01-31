Samsung is sharing the details about its Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor after the peripheral was announced during CES 2023 in early January.

The monitor features a matte finish for its 43-inch Quantum Mini-LED panel, the first such panel from Samsung.

While OLED panels are known for their color accuracy and deep black production, Samsung is similarly marketing the Quantum Mini-LED panel on the Odyssey Neo G7 as offering rich blacks with minimal glare.

In addition to its 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 400 nits typical brightness, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 supports FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA HDR 600 certification.

The Odyssey Neo G7 includes a move flex screen feature, which allows you to switch between 43-inch and 20-inch screen sizes to get the ideal display size for your particular gameplay.

Another version of this is the ultrawide game view, which allows you to switch between 16:9 and 21:9 aspect ratios for the ideal widescreen gaming setup.

Input for the monitor includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and one USB 3.0 port, in addition to dual 20-watt speakers. You can also connect the monitor to current-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Other connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, Ethernet, Samsung Smart Hub, and Samsung Gaming Hub.

The model’s game bar feature gives easy access to many of the necessary gaming settings, including frames per second, HDR, response time, or screen ratio.

You can access this feature without having to exit your gameplay.

The monitor’s pricing has not been revealed so far.