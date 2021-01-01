An age-old battle has flared up between Samsung and LG over new 2021 TV technology and it could spill over into an Australian Court.

On the fifth of January 2021 Samsung will roll out their new QNED TV’s, this stands for quantum nano-emitting diode technology and if that is not a mouthful LG is now spruiking their “QNED” Mini LED TV and this has led to another bitter fight between the two South Korean TV giants.

For the last few years, it’s all been about QLED from Samsung and OLED TV technology from LG.

Both Companies are set to use CES virtual press conferences to roll out their new offering which Australian retailers are normally shown at viewings in South Korea before CES.

According to insiders the roll out of the LG “QNED” Mini LED TV, came as an unpleasant surprise to Samsung, which has been developing its next-generation TV display technology using the same name, now Samsung is heading to the Courts to plead their case.

LG recently applied for QNED trademark rights in Australia, Korea, the U.S and Europe and Australia.

Currently Samsung is advertising for a new inhouse lawyer in Australia so this could be one of his first cases.

The trademark rights of both companies are currently under review in Australia, yet despite this both Companies are planning to launch product in Country with the same name.

Last year Samsung began developing QNED technology which applies fine quantum dot material to LEDs to enhance image quality. The company had intended on developing a new model incorporating QNED technology to succeed its QLED. QNED stands for quantum nano-emitting diode.

LG said its QNED TV integrates mini-LED technology with quantum NanoCell technology. LG’s QNED technology ― quantum dot and NanoCell ― is said to be different from Samsung’s QNED quantum nano-emitting diode technology.

In 2019 LG mounted a major media campaign to discredit Samsung’s 8K TV technology weeks out from the IFA show in Berlin. Now they are set to spruik their Mini LED TV technology which Chinese Company TCL is also rolling out later this year.

LG claims their QNED TV’s mini-LED uses 10 to 15 times more LEDs for the backlight than Samsung’s premium QLED line-up.

They have made no comparison to any of their new QNED TV’s.

An industry source told the Korean Herald “LG has applied quantum dots to NanoCell, which is entirely different from Samsung’s QNED technology under development. This can create confusion for academics as well as consumers.”

The source said it appears LG’s bold step intends on creating a “next-generation image” for itself, given the long-standing gap with Samsung in the TV market. Samsung has led the global TV market for 15 consecutive years.

LG’s new mini-LED model drew attention because it was unveiled over the Xmas New Year break when most media organisations are either shut down or operating with skeleton staff.

Samsung will introduce its mini-LED line-up at its Unpacked event on the 5th of January 2021.

“The naming of QNED was not a sudden idea.

It was part of our existing roadmap as the technology was developed, so we applied for trademarks in early 2020,” LG Electronics’ Head of Home Entertainment Marketing Communication Lee Jeong-seok said earlier this week.

The LG official said there was no relationship to the technology Samsung is developing.

The ongoing fight with Samsung has been ongoing for more than five years, LG filed a complaint over the model with the Fair-Trade Commission in September last year, claiming false and exaggerated advertising was used for the QLED TV. LG claimed Samsung’s QLED TV advertisements could be interpreted as TVs being equipped with self-emitting backlighting systems even though they were not.

Samsung fought back, stating LG’s claims were groundless.

LG’s strategy, meanwhile, is to position the QNED Mini LED TV on top of its LCD TV line-up to capture demand for reasonably priced premium LCD TVs. The QNED models are priced lower than OLED models with analysts tipping that they could impact sales of LG’s premium OLED TV’s in Australia.

The new LG QNED Mini LED TVs gets its name from quantum dot and NanoCell technologies with Mini LEDs as the light source. LG claims brightness and contrast are far superior to that of conventional LG LCD televisions.

With OLED at the top-end of the LG TV offering, with its self-lit pixels and independent dimming control, the arrival of the LG QNED Mini LED TVs offers a compelling option for consumers the Company claimed in a press release sent to SmartHouse.

“Due to a new new panel structure enhanced by the company’s advanced Mini LED backlighting, these new TVs deliver a truly immersive viewing experience within the LCD space” they claimed.

As the first TVs to combine quantum dot and NanoCell technology in one product, LG QNED TVs produce accurate colours while the advanced LED backlight offers enhanced contrast and deeper blacks, for vibrant and realistic images.

With a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, these TVs render motion smoothly and more naturally and should be a favourite for anyone with a next-gen console.

The LG Mini LED backlighting technology on the 86″ 8K QNED model comprises up to almost 30,000 tiny LEDs that produce peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to nearly 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming technology. This results in a high level of HDR image quality and colour accuracy through excellent contrast and a wide colour gamut. For life-like images that seem to shed the confines of the screen and enter the viewer’s space, LG QNED Mini LED is the latest in LG LCD TV technology.

Samsung Korea said it does not have any official comment on the issue.