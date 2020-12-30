HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Lose Yet Another Court Case, This Time Over A Virtual iPhone

By | 30 Dec 2020

Apple lawyers appear to be having a run of bad luck of late, after being slapped with penalties of over $195 Million for trying to nobble iPhone batteries so that customers bought a new ones Apple has had another embarrassing defeat, after the Company who has also been nobbled for patent infringements lost another copyright claims against a US company.

The business that Apple also tried to buy makes “virtual iPhones” used by security researchers to test for vulnerabilities to its system, the Court ruled that the virtual devices were not to be as copy of the iPhone

Apple claimed Corellium copied the operating system, graphical user interface and other aspects of the devices without permission.

It accused Corellium of acting under the guise of helping discover bugs in the iPhone’s operating system but then selling the information “on the open market to the highest bidder.”

But the judge in the case had a different opinion.

“There is evidence in the record to support Corallium’s position that its product is intended for security research and, as Apple concedes, can be used for security research,” the judge said. “Further, Apple itself would have used the product for internal testing had it successfully acquired the company.”

According to Bloomberg, Corallium’s actions fell under an exception to copyright law because it “creates a new, virtual platform for iOS and adds capabilities not available on Apple’s iOS devices,” District Court Judge Rodney Smith claimed.

That Corellium sells its product “does not undermine its fair use defence, particularly considering the public benefit of the product.”

Apple has a “bounty program” where it rewards so-called white hat hackers who discover flaws in its system. The Cupertino, California-based company argued that the Corellium product went far beyond that, though Corellium said it evaluates potential customers and rejects some.

Corellium has said its customers are government agencies, financial institutions and security researchers and accused Apple of trying to control security research to limit what the public learns about vulnerabilities. Apple had been in talks to buy the company, but the two sides couldn’t agree on a price, Smith said. Apple sued a year later.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
