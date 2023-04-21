Samsung announced the Australian launch of the Odyssey Neo G7, the company’s first flat Mini-LED gaming monitor.

The Neo G7 packs a 43-inch matte display screen with 4K resolution, VESA Display HDR600 and HDR 10+ certification for advanced picture quality, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.

“The evolution of our Odyssey range isn’t just about delivering a bigger and better gaming experience. It’s about providing all-in-one solutions for multiplayers to get the most out of game consoles and PC rigs,” says Phil Gaut, Senior Director of Display, and Brand Memory, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Smart TV capabilities paired with Mini-LED technology on this expansive 43” display, enables players to fully immerse themselves in their games and enhance their emotional experiences.”

The monitor is available now for $1,799.