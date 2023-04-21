In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the G-Shock, Casio have revealed four remastered editions of their tough-to-beat timepieces.

All are available in the classic black. The DW-5600 version sports the original G-Shock shape. The DW-6600 range honours the first G-Shock with a backlight.

The DWE-5657RE comes with an interchangable, round bezel to swap from the classic octagonal. Both DW watches have a 40th anniversary logo that shows when the backlight is on.

Collectors will note there’s a star engraved on the button on the lower left-hand side. It’s also engraved on the watch glass at the 40-minute mark on the GA-114RE.

Release dates are still to be announced but they should be on eager fans wrists soon.