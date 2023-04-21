HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Acer Orion X Gaming Desktop Set For Glory

Acer Orion X Gaming Desktop Set For Glory

By | 21 Apr 2023

The new Acer Predator Orion X gaming desktop features a sci-fi-inspired, DIY-friendly design and runs on up to the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs, providing high-power gaming performance in a compact unit.

The 44.5″ Nitro XZ452CU V curved gaming monitor brings an immersive display with a 1500R Dual QHD panel, 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratio and 165 Hz refresh rate.

The Predator X34 V gaming monitor has a curved 34″ OLED display, UWQHD resolution and 175 Hz refresh rate with 0.1 ms.

The compact gaming PC packs punch, combining up to the special edition 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS processor and up to a liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, custom-engineered to fit in a small, portable chassis.

The space capsule-inspired design was crafted with multiple zones to house the CPU, VGA, air boost, and liquid cooling system.

The upgradeable gaming PC also comes with a removable magnetic front cover and metal side panels to protect the internals, and a mechanical arm-like headset cradle at the top.

Acer are also adding to their range of curved screens with the Nitro XZ452CU V and Predator X34 V gaming monitors. With nearly 45″ of viewing space, the Nitro X2452CU V’s AMD FreeSync Premium Pro-supported DQHD monitor and rapid 165 Hz refresh rate allow for a seamless viewing experience when playing games or multitasking.

Meanwhile, the Predator X34 V’s OLED UWQHD panel, DCI-P3 99% colour gamut and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 let players experience brilliant visuals.



