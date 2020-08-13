HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Air Conditioning And Heating > Samsung Launch Air Purifiers That Can Capture 99.97% Of Dust, Bacteria & Allergens

Samsung Launch Air Purifiers That Can Capture 99.97% Of Dust, Bacteria & Allergens

By | 13 Aug 2020
, , , ,

Samsung Electronics Australia has announced that the brand’s new Air Purifier range is now available in the country at select retailers and online at Samsung.com.

The range features Activated Carbon Filter that captures harmful gases and unpleasant odours, as well as a True HEPA Filters that captures up to 99.97% of 0.3 ㎛ ultra-fine dust like smoke, mould and exhaust fumes, and inhibits the spread of captured bacteria.

Samsung’s Air Purifiers also feature a washable pre-filter at the front of the device, which captures larger particles like pollen, house dust and pet dander.

Once air has been purified, the dual power fan distributes this clean air through the three-way air holes.

The AX7500 ($999) and AX5500 ($799) models are capable of air purifying in larger rooms.

The AX9500, also called ‘The Cube’, can be stacked for double the air purifying power. It also has a distinctive, modern design. The Cube will be available in Australia in November.

Samsung Air Purifier AX9500

“With Australians spending up to 90% of their daily lives indoors, breathing clean air while at home has never been more important,” Samsung stated.

“While many of us are aware of the pollution in our modern lives, very few are aware that indoor air quality can be two to five times worse than outside air containing common airborne particles such as gases, dust, chemicals, bacteria and various odours that come with everyday lifestyles.”

Pricing:

AX9500: $1,299 (available on Samsung.com in November)
AX7500: $999 (available now on Samsung.com, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys)
AX5500: $799 (available now on Samsung.com, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys)
AX40T3030: $449 (available now on Samsung.com, Bunnings)
AX34T3020: $449 (available now on Samsung.com, The Good Guys)

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Big W Kicks Off Father’s Day Sale, With JBL Speakers & Samsung Tablets
Google Unveil Next-Gen Calendar App For Android Auto
Xiaomi Beats LG With World’s First Mass-Produced Transparent OLED TV
Authorities Ask Apple To Update iOS To Accommodate Face Masks
Smartwatches Tipped To Lead Micro LED Roll-Out
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Breville Full-Year Revenue Up 25%
Appliances Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2020
/
two women in car adjusting dash cam
Nextbase’s 4K Dash Cam With Emergency SOS Now Available
Dash Cam Latest News Nextbase
/
August 13, 2020
/
Telstra Profit Down 14%, COVID Cost To Double FY21
Communication Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2020
/
‘Boys Club’ Fujitsu General Slammed By AFR
Latest News
/
August 13, 2020
/
Sonos APAC Q3 Sales Slump 45.6%, Losses Climb To $79M
24Bit Media Players Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Breville Full-Year Revenue Up 25%
Appliances Industry Latest News
/
August 13, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
ASX-listed home appliance maker, Breville, has reported a 25.3% jump in full-year revenue, despite the tumultuous landscape of COVID19 and...
Read More