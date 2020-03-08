Samsung Joins Exclusive Netflix Club Along With TCL
Owners of Samsung tablets and smartphones have been given the tick of approval by Netflix allowing HD and HDR content to be streamed on the Korean Companies devices also joining the exclusive Netflix club is the TCL 10 Pro which is set to be launched in Australia shortly.
Netflix requires devices to be certified in order to play HD and HDR content.
For many smartphone Companies such as Oppo, Nokia, Huawei and Realme the certification is complex as it requires cooperation between both Netflix and device manufacturers which to date have not been extended to Android smartphone brands other than Samsung.
Oppo devices for example are limited to standard quality stream as the OEMs like Oppo and Realme don’t get these devices certified in an effort cut costs.
Over the weekend Netlflix updated their list of supported devices which now include most Samsung devices.
Among the approved devices is the new Galaxy S20 series, Xiaomi Mi 10 series, TCL 10 Pro, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.
NEW NETFLIX HD SUPPORTED DEVICES
Chipsets
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Samsung Exynos 980
MediaTek MT6768
MediaTek MT6769
MediaTek MT6779
MediaTek MT6785
Samsung Galaxy Tab A
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite