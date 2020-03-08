HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > 5G > Samsung Joins Exclusive Netflix Club Along With TCL

Samsung Joins Exclusive Netflix Club Along With TCL

By | 8 Mar 2020
, , , , , , , , ,

Owners of Samsung tablets and smartphones have been given the tick of approval by Netflix allowing HD and HDR content to be streamed on the Korean Companies devices also joining the exclusive Netflix club is the TCL 10 Pro which is set to be launched in Australia shortly.

Netflix requires devices to be certified in order to play HD and HDR content.

For many smartphone Companies such as Oppo, Nokia, Huawei and Realme the certification is complex as it requires cooperation between both Netflix and device manufacturers which to date have not been extended to Android smartphone brands other than Samsung.

Oppo devices for example are limited to standard quality stream as the OEMs like Oppo and Realme don’t get these devices certified in an effort cut costs.

Over the weekend Netlflix updated their list of supported devices which now include most Samsung devices.

Among the approved devices is the new Galaxy S20 series, Xiaomi Mi 10 series, TCL 10 Pro, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

NEW NETFLIX HD SUPPORTED DEVICES
Chipsets
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Samsung Exynos 980
MediaTek MT6768
MediaTek MT6769
MediaTek MT6779
MediaTek MT6785

Samsung Galaxy Tab A
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Spark New Zealand 5G
Samsung To Build 5G Network With Spark In New Zealand
TCL reveals world’s first ‘rollable’ extendable smartphone
Now LG Shuts Plant Due To Coronavirus
iPhone still world top seller
The Features Apple’s Latest iPhones Have That Samsung’s S20 Range Doesn’t
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:Lifestyle Store Claims They Are Not Going Broke Despite Rumours
Distribution Finance Industry
/
March 8, 2020
/
Big CE & Applice Brands In Middle Of OZ Coronavirus Epicentre
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
March 8, 2020
/
Sonos Customers Force Backflip As Dealers Raise Questions
24Bit Media Players Compact Speakers Latest News
/
March 8, 2020
/
Apple Set To Impact Carrier Sales 5G iPhone Set To Be Delayed
Apple Brands Latest News
/
March 7, 2020
/
Bushfires Blamed For Retail Downturn In January
Latest News
/
March 6, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:Lifestyle Store Claims They Are Not Going Broke Despite Rumours
Distribution Finance Industry
/
March 8, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The CEO of Australia’s largest retailer of premium audio and custom installation has said that they are “not going broke”,...
Read More