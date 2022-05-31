HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung, Intel CEOs Discuss Chip Collaboration

By | 31 May 2022

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger held a meeting in Seoul to discuss a possible future collaboration in next-generation chip technology.

Samsung confirmed to the Korea Herald that Gelsinger flew to Korea after attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Samsung’s co-CEO Kyung Kye-hyun, who heads up the company’s chip business was also at the meeting, as was Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung‘s mobile division, and “high-ranking officials representing each chip business ranging from memory chips to processors and foundry.”

With Samsung’s semiconductor business bringing in A$114.73 billion in revenue last year, and Intel’s earning A$110.13 billion, the two companies currently sit in first and second place in the chip business. A collaboration would make sense, given both companies’ components have long co-existed on motherboards.

Gelsinger also visited Taiwan, home to TSMC, so it is possible that Intel is simply shopping around for a good partnership.

 



