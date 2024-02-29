Samsung has released its Australians@Home in 2029 report, collaborating with futurist Steve Sammartino, which predicts the changes in the way Australians will live, work, and socialise at home in the future.

It identified five areas where change will likely transform Aussie homes, including Ambient AI, Rolling Lounge Rooms, Soft Robotics, Energy Management, and Transparent TVs.

Steve Sammartino said, “We are entering an age where future fantasy will become daily living realities. This in home revolution driven by AI, will astound everyone as to how more human centric technology is becoming with benefits that go beyond convenience and enter important territories like energy, travel, and entertainment in a seamless symbiotic system design for and by end users.”

Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia, Jeremy Senior said, “At Samsung, we’ve been committed to understanding Australians’ habits since our inaugural Australians@Home report, making us uniquely positioned to share insights on how technology will transform and enrich consumers’ daily lives.”

“Given Samsung’s decade-long investment into AI, we firmly believe that integrating it into mainstream technology yields substantial benefits. The Australians@Home report aims to share a glimpse at achieving the future, through our technology now. We know Australians are time-poor and savvy – always looking for cost and energy efficiencies. The report demonstrates that what once seemed a future of robots and AI-powered connected devices, is no longer a distant dream but a current reality. This revolution is poised to reshape our everyday, making Australian homes more intuitively functional, as we forge towards a better, more connected future.”

The first trend, Ambient AI, is said to advance consumer technology to new heights, shaped by preferences.

The research revealed one in five (21%) Australians believe households will have an AI-powered connected device that is able to control to whole home by 2029.

29% expect to use their TVs to control everyday tasks including turning lights on and off, starting the washing machine, and opening the garage door.

Almost two-thirds (63%) intend to purchase smart devices including pet cameras, lighting, speakers, and fridges this year. Gen Z and Millennials lead (72%), Gen X is next (65%), then Baby Boomers (51%).

The second trend, rolling lounge rooms, means AI and connectivity are expected to reshape driving experiences, with vehicles becoming smarter, and manufacturers transitioning to all-electric.

Vehicle infotainment capabilities will work with those of the home, learning from both settings interactions to respond.

Research reveals 44% of Aussies are interested in implementing AI into the lounge room and more by 2029.

The third trend, soft robotics, means the integration of mobile AI robots are likely for the sake of accompany people.

They are set to offer screens, daily information, and connect people to smart devices so they can access whatever they need while working, entertaining, and exercising.

Over the next five years, 19% of Aussies see AI robots being a part of their everyday routines, while 16% who live alone, and 13% of empty nesters believe it will become a source of assistance.

Trend four, energy management. Homes are said to become connected to smart devices and platforms, with AI teaching people how to function them.

Three-in-five or 61% of Australians want to prioritise energy efficient appliances and technology, which has become a key factor when purchasing new products.

Finally, trend five, transparent TVs. As seen at CES 2024, these are said to revolutionise how screens are used in business and home environments.

Samsung has a growing range of TVs, projectors, and audio solutions, with the integration of personalised options via smart home connectivity.