Nintendo is taking legal action against the developers of a Nintendo Switch emulator, which allows Nintendo games such as Zelda to be played on competitors consoles as well ASUS, Valve as the new Lenovo handheld gaming machine that have been downloaded from pirate sites that are available to Australian gamers.

Documents were filed in the US District Court on Rhode Island this week.

The Yuzu emulator has been around for some time having first appeared in the Australian market back in 2019.

Owned by Tropi Haze the technology is allowing gamers to play Nintendo games without paying and on consoles running the Windows, Linux, and Android OS on consoles.

Nintendo said,”[The] video game emulator is a piece of software that allows users to unlawfully play pirated video games that were published only for a specific console on a general-purpose computing device.”

Within the lawsuit, Nintendo explained that the technology infringes upon its intellectual property and that of others.

They claim that by using Tropi Haze technology there is nothing to stop a user from obtaining and playing unlawful copies of virtually any game made for the Nintendo Switch, all without paying a dime to Nintendo or to any of the hundreds of other game developers and publishers making and selling games for the Nintendo Switch,” it said.

The legal action also accuses Tropic Haze of violating the Anti-Circumvention and Anti-Trafficking provisions of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which says that it is illegal to circumvent or navigate devices that circumvent technology measures by copyright owners that protect themselves against unlawful access.

Additionally, Nintendo says that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was playable on Yuzu a week and a half before launch and was downloaded from pirate sites more than one million times.

Nintendo said that it is seeking “equitable relief and damages for unlawful circumvention of copyright protection systems (technological measures) and unlawful trafficking in circumvention technology in violation of the DMCA.”

The Mario maker has been active with its legal actions against the makers of emulators and emulator-related tools.

Last year, Nintendo sent a cease-and-desist order to Dolphin emulator makers, which stopped the program from releasing on Steam.

It also issued a DMCA takedown on the Lock RCM, which let Switch users dump their system’s security keys for use in homebrew or emulated software.

This app has also faced software-engineering challenges with no firm date set for a launch in Australia.

The business is also working on a television set-top box, which will compete with Hubbl as well as new TV sound bars, and an upgraded portable speaker and new amplifiers.

Like a lot of Sonos projects their Set Top Box has been delayed with industry executives questioning “Why”.