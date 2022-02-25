Samsung Electronics’ head of mobile Roh Tae-moon has said the company’s use of recycled and greener materials will be crucial in the next step of its mobile device production.

This comes days ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain, which kicks off on Monday.

Roh points at the recent use of discarded fishing nets in the production of the S22 range as an example of Samsung’s push to make technology a “force for good”.

“From now on, more and more Galaxy devices will play a small part in reducing plastic waste in our oceans,” noted Roh.

“I know we still have a long way to go. And at Mobile World Congress 2022, we will share our next wave of innovations that incorporate recycled ocean-bound plastics.”

The Korea Herald reports that “Roh is expected to visit the MWC 2022 venue, along with Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and head of the Device Experience division”, although a public appearance is yet to be confirmed by the tech giant.

One device Samsung will be presenting, albeit a day before MWC kicks off, is the brand new Galaxy Book.

“As consumers continue to own and carry more mobile devices, from smartphones and tablets to PCs and wearables, we understand how vitally important it is for their tech to work flawlessly together, no matter what operating system or form factor they are using,” according to Kim Hark-sang, head of the New Computing R&D team at Samsung Electronics.