There are reports Apple have stopped working on Touch ID sensors, so the iPhone 14 will be the first not to have that feature under the display.

The company is now said to be banking on Face ID to unlock and verify without a passcode, and has shifted Touch ID resources to the Face ID team.

It’s being said the next version of iOS should also let you use Face ID while wearing a mask, with that feature possibly on board as soon as next month, launching at an Apple event believed to be featuring the next iPad Air and the iPhone SE3.

With an under-screen Face ID sensor, that would put Apple closer to taking the notch away from their phone screens.