iRobot Shares Soar As Regulator Approves Amazon Takeover

By | 19 Jun 2023

Shares in Roomba manufacturer iRobot jumped as much as 21 per cent, after UK antitrust regulators greenlit a proposed Amazon takeover.

Analysts are now giving the deal 75-80 per cent chance of succeeding, following the UK’s approval.

The deal still needs to get past regulators in the US and European Commission.

The UK regulator recently blocked Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which no doubt had Amazon and iRobot’s shareholders biting their nails.

“The deal’s path to closing has become much clearer,” TD Cowen merger arbitrage specialist Aaron Glick told Bloomberg.



