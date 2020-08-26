XDA Developers has spotted an important improvement in Samsung’s latest update. Now, the brand’s Find My Mobile feature will work on Galaxy devices that are offline.

If a lost device does not have mobile data turned on and is not connected to Wi-Fi, the updated Offline Finding function of Find My Mobile will use nearby Galaxy devices to attempt to locate it.

When users have this Offline Finding enabled, their smartphone will also be used to scan for others’ lost devices. It can also be used to find your Samsung smartwatches and earbuds that you’ve misplaced.

Users can choose to opt in or out of offline Find My Mobile within the ‘Offline Finding’ page in settings.

Looks like Samsung just added offline finding to Samsung’s Find My Mobile. Let’s you track your phone even if it doesn’t have WiFi or cellular by using other Galaxy users. pic.twitter.com/psLl1rcb4X — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 22, 2020

According to The Verge, Samsung has been sending push notifications to Galaxy smartphone users once the new Find My Mobile update has been installed.