Samsung Display is buying US-based OLED microdisplay developer eMagin for A$327 million in cash, according to a stock market update.

The price, which shakes out at A$3.12 a share, represents a 10 per cent premium of the display maker’s A$2.84 closing stock price on Tuesday.

Samsung Display announced last year it would start developing OLED microdisplays, with potential clients such as Apple, Samsung Electronic, and Meta reportedly interested in these displays.

This purchase of eMagin neatly sidesteps any further production development needed, and will fast-track this process.

The US company recently showcased a 15,000 nits, 1920×1200 full-colour, direct-emission OLED microdisplay, beating the company’s — and indeed the world’s — record in regards to nits on a microdisplay.

eMagin’s direct-emission OLED microdisplay technology offers superior brightness to other colour-filter based displays.

Yesterday, Samsung struck a deal to use LG Display’s large OLED panels in its televisions, after years of insisting these panels are ill-suited to larger TV models.