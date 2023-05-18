HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Buying OLED Maker eMagin In $327M Deal

Samsung Buying OLED Maker eMagin In $327M Deal

By | 18 May 2023

Samsung Display is buying US-based OLED microdisplay developer eMagin for A$327 million in cash, according to a stock market update.

The price, which shakes out at A$3.12 a share, represents a 10 per cent premium of the display maker’s A$2.84 closing stock price on Tuesday.

Samsung Display announced last year it would start developing OLED microdisplays, with potential clients such as Apple, Samsung Electronic, and Meta reportedly interested in these displays.

This purchase of eMagin neatly sidesteps any further production development needed, and will fast-track this process.

The US company recently showcased a 15,000 nits, 1920×1200 full-colour, direct-emission OLED microdisplay, beating the company’s — and indeed the world’s — record in regards to nits on a microdisplay.

eMagin’s direct-emission OLED microdisplay technology offers superior brightness to other colour-filter based displays.

Yesterday, Samsung struck a deal to use LG Display’s large OLED panels in its televisions, after years of insisting these panels are ill-suited to larger TV models.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
BOE Hit Samsung With OLED Patent Suits
New Front Load Washer + Dryer Combo Range Unleashed By LG Australia
Next Gen OLED, Apple Samsung & LG Display Caught In Catch 22 Dilema
Arch Rivals LG, Samsung Go After Apple Display Business
LG Bucks TV Slowdown With $1.7 Billion First-Quarter Profit
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Unemployment Jumps, Rate Rise Less Likely
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/
China Deletes 100,000 ‘Fake News’ Social Media Accounts
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/
Asus Launches ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console In OZ
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/
Communications Minister Can’t Get Foxtel Hooked Up
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/
Yamaha Launches New Receivers, Bookshelf Speakers
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Unemployment Jumps, Rate Rise Less Likely
Latest News
/
May 18, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Unemployment has jumped to 3.7 per cent in April, easing pressures on the RBA to deliver yet another rate rise...
Read More