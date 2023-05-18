HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

By | 18 May 2023

The first leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra show a massive 14.6-inch screen and a larger camera array, suggesting this could be the iPad killer Android users have been praying for.

Leaks by OneLeaks and MySmartPrice show a minor design upgrade on the Tab S8 Ultra, keeping the same sleek design the previous-generation tablet, save for a larger screen and the raised and larger rear cameras, suggesting a notable upgrade to the lenses.

The specs are where the Tab S9 Ultra gets truly impressive, with 16GB Ram and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor driving the tablet.

As with all leaks of this nature, nothing has been confirmed as yet from Samsung, but these leaps in processor power and screen size seem to be in concert with the rest of Samsung’s 2023 upgrades.

The Tab S9 series was originally slated for December, but was pushed back, reportedly due to concerns about the decrease of demand for consumer tech during the global economic decline.

No new release date has been announced, but leaked renders suggest this iPad killer isn’t far off.



