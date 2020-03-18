HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung #1 In Soundbars

By | 18 Mar 2020
Samsung is the world leader in soundbars.

Samsung has maintained its position at the top of the list for soundbars for the fifth consecutive year.

International research firm Futuresource Consulting, which started officially recording the global soundbar market in 2014, has listed Samsung as leading in sales revenue, with 21.8 per cent of global market share and 16.5 per cent of industry sales volume, in 2019.

This is a significant achievement for the manufacturer, said Seong Cho, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Product Marketing of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“It is rewarding to see that our competitiveness in the audio market over the last several years has culminated in this result. We will ensure Samsung remains an industry leader in both the global TV and soundbar market for years to come.”

According to Samsung, synergies with its TVs will boost its position as global soundbar leader. The manufacturer’s 2020 QLED series TVs include new proprietary AI technologies to improve audio and picture quality, and can be used in conjunction with soundbars using the Q-Symphony feature which is standardised across Samsung’s entire soundbar range above Q60T and QLED TVs above Q80T.

