From all reports, Motorola is launching its 2023 iteration of the Razr in June, but a leaked photo of what looks to be the phone in the wild suggests we may see it sooner rather than later.

Assuming this photo is real, the next generation Razr will have a larger outer display – which jibes with earlier leaked reports that suggest the same. The screen here is certainly bigger than the 2.7-inch screen on the previous Razr.

There’s a dual rear-camera and an LED flash to the side, and volume buttons down the side.

The two-tone design is interesting, and suggests a range of different colourways will be available – similar to the Samsung Flip and Fold ranges.

Other than that, it looks like a standard flip phone, which is a good thing. Specs-wise, we will have to continue to speculation – although a Snapdragon 9 Gen 2 chipset is almost assured.