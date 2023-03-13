HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > First Photo Leak Of 2023 Motorola Razr

First Photo Leak Of 2023 Motorola Razr

By | 13 Mar 2023

From all reports, Motorola is launching its 2023 iteration of the Razr in June, but a leaked photo of what looks to be the phone in the wild suggests we may see it sooner rather than later.

Assuming this photo is real, the next generation Razr will have a larger outer display – which jibes with earlier leaked reports that suggest the same. The screen here is certainly bigger than the 2.7-inch screen on the previous Razr.

There’s a dual rear-camera and an LED flash to the side, and volume buttons down the side.

The two-tone design is interesting, and suggests a range of different colourways will be available – similar to the Samsung Flip and Fold ranges.

Other than that, it looks like a standard flip phone, which is a good thing. Specs-wise, we will have to continue to speculation – although a Snapdragon 9 Gen 2 chipset is almost assured.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Leaked Motorola Edge 40 Images Look Like Moto X40
MediaTek Chips Will Power Satellite Texting In OZ
Samsung Sells More Foldables Than Other Brands Combined
Motorola IHas A New Razr Foldable Coming
Telstra Confirms Satellite Video Calls Coming To Mobile
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nine & Stan Uses Own Media To Take Another Crack At Foxtel
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Westan Roll Out New Whatmough OZ Speaker Range
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Xiaomi Leaping Into EV Market
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
“Major Incident” Hits Vocus Data Centre
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Qantas Launches Marketplace With 20,000 Products
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nine & Stan Uses Own Media To Take Another Crack At Foxtel
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
There is nothing like owning your own media outlets when it comes to slagging off your competitors. This time it’s...
Read More