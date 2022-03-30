Rotel have a 60-year heritage that has been made highly apparent in even their most recent products – the A12MKII, the A14MKII and the Michi X3 integrated amplifiers.

With the pandemic keeping everyone at home and spending less, the interest in high-quality home theatre solutions has seen a dramatic rise. Rotel have met this substantial increase in demand and resulting lack of supply of custom high end home entertainment systems with the introduction of the C8 and C8+ amplifiers.

Their new Class AB amplifiers uphold the quality that Rotel are known for, offering users eight multi-zone audio channels. The Japanese audio giant claims that the new devices will “comfortably drive even the most demanding loudspeakers in critical listening zones,” with power supplied by an in-house built toroidal transformer.

The C8 produces 70 watts of power per channel into 4-ohm loads, while the C8+ hits 150 watts of power per channel, also into 4-ohm loads, with all channels driven.

For even higher output power per channel, zone outputs are bridged, capable of delivering 140 watts and 300w respectively. The auto-sensing, auto-switching PA Override feature guarantees the utmost in installation flexibility.

Both the C8 and C8+ are fitted with four analogue source inputs available to all zone outputs thanks to internal matrix switching, and have independent volume, balance, bass and treble settings. On top of this, the C8+ also comes with two coaxial and two optical digital inputs that support 24-bit/192kHz, matrixed to the outputs.

Controlling Rotels latest AB amplifiers is made simple thanks to a graphic display and fitted controls, which include active matrixed input source selection and volume control of each section in real time.

They are also fitted with “rack ears” hardware, which according to Rotel, means that the 2U height chassis doesn’t require top or bottom clearance for ultra-efficient rack mounting.

Speaker outputs make use of detachable Phoenix connectors for pre-wire installation, which are held in via screw-locking mechanisms.

The system is easy to integrate with Ethernet, RS232 and 12V trigger connections. Rotel want their customers to be able to use their amplifiers with any system.

The Rotel C8 and C8+ Custom Installation Amplifiers will be available in the US in May 2022, and the rest of the world soon after.

The C8 is set to cost $2,599 USD ($3480 AUD) while the C8+ has a suggested retail price of $3199 USD ($4285 AUD).