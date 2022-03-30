HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > How Much Of Govt’s $19.5B Loan Has NBN Co. Repaid?

How Much Of Govt’s $19.5B Loan Has NBN Co. Repaid?

By | 30 Mar 2022

The government’s $19.5 billion loan to the NBN Co. is close to two-thirds repaid, with $7.4 billion still to be repaid by June 2024.

According to new data released in last night’s budget papers, $12.1 billion of the loan was repaid by February 28. The loan has a fixed interest rate of 3.96 per cent per annum, with interest payable monthly.

The loan was fully drawn in July 2020, with the agreement changed that same year to allow NBN Co. to tap private debt markets to help it make repayments.

The government also announced a $480 million grant to improve the country’s fixed wireless network yesterday, allowing 120,000 premises to access fixed wireless services instead of Sky Muster satellite services.

“Through enhancements to existing capabilities, all three quarters of a million premises within the expanded fixed wireless footprint will receive much higher speeds, including during the network busy hour,” Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said on Tuesday.

“These upgrades will also provide additional data allowances and extended off-peak periods for those on Sky Muster satellite services.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Comms Minister Slams Labor Party Over Regional Net Stance
NBN Fibre Upgrades Come To More Suburbs
NBN Wireless Speeds “Improved Significantly” – ACCC
ACCC Boss Wants NBN Regulations Overhauled
Over Half Of Aussie Households Opt For High-Speed NBN
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lachlan Murdoch Slams ABC, YouTube, ‘Media Elite’ In IPA Speech
Latest News
/
March 30, 2022
/
COMMENT: Telstra Boss Andy Penn Was Sacked Despite Claims He Walked
Latest News
/
March 30, 2022
/
Chrome on a Macbook
Google Issues Emergency Chrome Update
Latest News
/
March 30, 2022
/
Devialet Debut Soundbar With Directional Audio Orb
Latest News
/
March 30, 2022
/
Sony Launch Competitor to Xbox Games Pass
Latest News
/
March 30, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lachlan Murdoch Slams ABC, YouTube, ‘Media Elite’ In IPA Speech
Latest News
/
March 30, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
News Corporation co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch has taken aim at the national broadcaster and “media elite” in a keynote speech delivered...
Read More