HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Retail Ad Spend Bolsters Google Earnings As Anti-trust Suits Loom

Retail Ad Spend Bolsters Google Earnings As Anti-trust Suits Loom

By | 28 Jul 2021
,

June quarter sales for Google’s parent company Alphabet flew by Wall Street estimates as retailers turn to its online advertising ecosystem to bolster their e-commerce offerings.

Revenue (excluding distribution partner payments), was around $51 billion for the quarter, according to the company. this far surpassed analyst estimates of $46.1 billion.

YouTube ad revenue jumped 84 per cent to $7 billion, ahead of estimates of $6.33 billion.

This comes as the company looks on target to close out 2021 with 29 per cent of the global digital advertising market.

The sales growth reflected “elevated consumer online activity and broad-based strength in advertiser spend,” according to CFO Ruth Porat.

It is also a reflection of the company’s dominance in the sector, which has troubled antitrust regulators around the world, with four lawsuits currently on the boil, including one from the US Justice Department.

Unlike Microsoft and Apple, whose shares dropped following their announcements, Alphabet shares jumped 3 per cent in extended trading, closing at $2,638 with a 50 per cent jump this year.

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Posts Record Results But Warns The Party May Be Over
EU Say Google ‘Misled’ Travel Customers
Google Update Set To Crimp Tech Brands & Online Retailers
Google Boss Shacked Up On Island Close To OZ During COVID Pandemic
Google Kicks 11 Malware-Laced Apps From Play Store
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telstra TV Adds Disney+
Disney+ Latest News Telstra
/
July 28, 2021
/
Sony Expands Business Display Lineup
Latest News Sony
/
July 28, 2021
/
Google Launches Cloud Region In Melbourne
Industry Latest News
/
July 28, 2021
/
New Clear Earbuds Coming From OnePlus Founder’s Startup
Latest News Sound Buds
/
July 28, 2021
/
Australia Post Takes Parcel Tracking To Google Cloud
Latest News
/
July 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telstra TV Adds Disney+
Disney+ Latest News Telstra
/
July 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Telstra has expanded its Telstra TV offering with the addition of the Disney+ app to the service. Starting today, customers...
Read More