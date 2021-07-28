Foxtel has announced the biggest ever deal for Australia’s National Basketball League, paying a reported 45 million for a three-year agreement to air every game of the NBL season live on ESPN, and streamed on Kayo.

Foxtel are hoping the deal will dovetail with the local growing interest in basketball.

“We have a long and rich history with the NBL and over the years have seen the players, coaches, clubs and national participation in the sport go from strength to strength,” Patrick Delany, Foxtel CEO, explained.

“Our partnership with ESPN allows us to use the growing scale of our Foxtel and Kayo sports platform to significantly build audience engagement.

“With 2.4 million households now watching sport on Foxtel and streaming Kayo, the Foxtel Group provides the largest audience of sports fans in the country. As a key broadcast partner of ESPN in Australia, we are pleased to be bringing all NBL games of this world-class competition to fans live and on demand this season.

“And to take reach of the NBL even further, we will be streaming two games from every round on Kayo Freebies. With almost 90 per cent of Australian households with internet access, this will unlock even more opportunities to grow basketball in Australia.”

NBL owner Larry Kestelman says: “This media deal is a game changer in every sense and shows we are a league that continues to rise in stature, reputation and popularity. Our fans are at the heart of everything we do and there is something for everyone in this exciting new deal and it serves as a huge vote of confidence in our clubs, players and the path we’re on together.”

The new season starts in October.