Report Finds Aussies Spend Over Two Days A Week Online

By | 5 Jul 2022

A new study by NordVPN has revealed that Aussies spend over 55 hours a week glued to online devices, the equivalent to over two days of 7, 114 days a year and almost 27 years in a lifetime.

On average, online activity starts at 9:03 and finishes at 21:18.

“Social media for Australians is like a love-hate story. They spend endless hours scrolling but at the same time feel anxious about its privacy concerns,” said Daniel Markuson, digital privacy expert at NordVPN.

“We often wait for that first phishing attempt to succeed, online scam to happen, or data leak to scare us in order to start taking our security online seriously.”

Of the 55 hours, social media takes up 9 hours and 14 minutes, the second longest period of all countries surveyed. Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus and other streaming services take up the second most time with 6 hours and 29 minutes, whilst YouTube makes up 4 hours and 43 minutes.

The report also found that two in three Aussies rely on the internet on a daily basis, whilst half admitted to still using social media whilst on the toilet.

“The use of technology and the internet in daily life has increased for almost everyone throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. And even though many of us try to balance our lives and reduce hours spent online, we often face the impossible as we are dependent on the internet both for our professional activities as well as for the majority of our hobbies too,” said Markuson.

Encouraging safe use of the internet, Markuson shared several tips for safe internet use.

  • Use secure passwords – Avoid using the same password multiple times, make sure it has letters, capitals and numbers and use a password manager to avoid forgetting them.
  • Double check and verify links – Don’t click on suspicious links in ads or emails from unknown senders.
  • Use a VPN – A VPN will encrypt your connection, hiding your privacy and personal data from hackers.
  • Use secure public Wi-Fi – Fake Wi-Fi hotspots can be set up by hackers, so make sure that you use a trusted and secure one.
  • Don’t share personal information – This could be used for fraud and to steal further information, assets and money.

