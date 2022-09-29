HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 29 Sep 2022

Razer, a company known for manufacturing gaming laptops, hardware and accessories, has announced that it will be developing the “world’s first” 5G mobile gaming handheld – the Razer Edge 5G.

Gaming handhelds have bene popping up over the last few years, with the new Razer device having to compete with the likes of the Nintendo Switch, Valve’s SteamDeck and Logitech’s new G Cloud.

However, as was revealed at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, Razer’s new handheld is the first of the lot to sport 5G connectivity.

The Razer Edge 5G, which was originally developed by Qualcomm as the Snapdragon G3x, will allow gamers to play their favourite titles from downloaded apps, streamed from a console or via cloud gaming services.

Whilst Logitech’s G Cloud console already does most of this, it was missing 5G connectivity, giving Razer the ‘edge’ in the growing cloud gaming space.

In addition, the Logitech console was unable to download games to be played locally, meaning it becomes useless in area’s with no reception, something that is not uncommon in rural Australia.

Verizon, the US telco who has partnered with Razer for the devices 5G connectivity, stresses that there are titles that can be downloaded for play on the Razer Edge 5G. There has been no news of Aussie availability as of yet, which could mean competition over partnership with an Aussie telco.

The Razer Edge 5G is due for official reveal at RazerCon on October 15th.


