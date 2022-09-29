As part of a wider sustainability initiative, Dutch tech conglomerate Philips has launched the Eco-Collection, a world first range of appliances made from bio-plastics from plant oil waste.

Made up of a toaster and a kettle, the new range allows users to save the planet one breakfast at a time, in line with Philips Domestic Appliances’ vision for responsible and sustainable growth.

“We are seeing more Australian consumers willing to purchase eco-friendly products and pricing can often be the secondary consideration,” said Geoff Hannaford, Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand, Philips Domestic Appliances.

“Our ambition is to eventually create a complete Philips Domestic Appliances collection of products designed with sustainability in mind. By introducing bio-based plastics made from used cooking oil, we contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, we help to reduce water pollution, we limit overall use of soil resources (meaning a lower impact on food production) and we create products with parts that are recyclable.”

Alongside a green, eco-friendly build, the appliances in the Eco Collection boast energy saving capabilities, both with automatic power buttons that save energy, further reducing their environmental impact.

Despite eco-consciousness being at the forefront of their design, appliances in the new range provide users with high-quality features that make breakfast simple.

The Eco Collection 5000 Series Toaster sports eight browning settings, allowing users to get their toast just right, whilst reheat and defrost functions mean keeping bread frozen for longevity is easy, reducing food wastage.

It also boasts a hand crumb tray to prevent mess, and a removable dust cover keeping it and your food clean for longer.

At the core of every kitchen, and indeed every breakfast, is a good kettle ready to provide you with your morning tea or coffee. The Eco Collection 5000 Series Kettle boasts a 1.7L capacity, with a clear water level indicator, making it easy to prevent water wastage.

Bolstering its sustainability initiative, Philips Domestic Appliances has partnered with EcoMatcher, an organization which plants trees for every purchase of a product in the Eco Collection range.

Bringing the consumer to the forefront of sustainability, when a user redeems the tree that comes with their product, they can then name track those trees with satellite maps on the EcoMatcher website and app. Users can also use ForestSounds to immerse themselves in their tree’s environment.

The trees planted will become part of the Buhay Forest, which was named after the Tagalog word for Life, and was started by Philips with an initial investment of a few thousand trees.

The Philips Eco-Collection is available now in Australian retailers, with both the toaster and kettle retailing for $129.