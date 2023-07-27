Sony have announced three games PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) subscribers will be able to redeem for free during August, including a user generated, content focused PS4 exclusive.

The three games are: ‘PGA Tour 2K23,’ ‘Death’s Door,’ and ‘Dreams.’

‘PGA Tour 2K23’ is a golf sister series to the ‘NBA 2K’ franchise, giving a golf simulator experience and coming with a Course Designer allowing players to create and share golf courses.

‘Death’s Door’ is an indie game, first released as an Xbox exclusive in 2021. It’s an isometric action game, where players are a crow attempting to get its soul back.

‘Dreams’ is the most intriguing of them all though, where it allows players to devise entire games and share online.

Media Molecule (the designer) stopped actively updating it earlier this year, and a recent announcement allowing creators to monetise creations from the game, has ended up the final sendoff from the developers. It was originally an underrated PS4 exclusive.

All three will be available beginning August 1st, so users just have to download July’s free PS Plus Essential games beforehand.