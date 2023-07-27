HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PS Plus Subscribers Get PS4 Exclusive Free Next Month

PS Plus Subscribers Get PS4 Exclusive Free Next Month

By | 27 Jul 2023

Sony have announced three games PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) subscribers will be able to redeem for free during August, including a user generated, content focused PS4 exclusive.

The three games are: ‘PGA Tour 2K23,’ ‘Death’s Door,’ and ‘Dreams.’

‘PGA Tour 2K23’ is a golf sister series to the ‘NBA 2K’ franchise, giving a golf simulator experience and coming with a Course Designer allowing players to create and share golf courses.

‘Death’s Door’ is an indie game, first released as an Xbox exclusive in 2021. It’s an isometric action game, where players are a crow attempting to get its soul back.

‘Dreams’ is the most intriguing of them all though, where it allows players to devise entire games and share online.

Media Molecule (the designer) stopped actively updating it earlier this year, and a recent announcement allowing creators to monetise creations from the game, has ended up the final sendoff from the developers. It was originally an underrated PS4 exclusive.

All three will be available beginning August 1st, so users just have to download July’s free PS Plus Essential games beforehand.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
New Sony Earbuds Won’t Suffer Battery Drain
Sony’s New Earbuds Pricing Leaked
Sony’s Next Generation Buds Are Expected Next Week
Microsoft’s UK Appeal Over The Activision Blizzard Deal Adjourned
Microsoft & Sony Sign 10-Year Deal To Keep Call of Duty On PlayStation
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oppo Expands Tablets Range No Retailers Stocking Product
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
Sharp Embraces QD-OLED TVs From Samsung
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
It’s “Play Now, Pay Later” as Microsoft Rolls Out BNPL
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
World’s Fastest Growing Sport, UFC, & Foxtel Group Ink Exclusive Partnership
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
Tempo Announces Two New Sharp Flatbed Microwaves
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oppo Expands Tablets Range No Retailers Stocking Product
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Chinese brand, Oppo whose smartphone branding is being stripped from JB Hi Fi stores replaced by Motorola is now going...
Read More