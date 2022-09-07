A new benchmark listing has revealed that Motorola is looking to refresh it’s affordable smartphone range, starting with the Moto G Go.

The Lenovo owned phone brand has been busy of late with a slew of new releases, including the latest Razr foldable and the upcoming Moto Edge 30 Ultra with a 200MP camera.

According to a listing on Geekbench, the Moto G Go is the start of a new range of refreshed affordable smartphones.

Based on the little information available, the new handset will sport 2GB of RAM, with the possibility of a 3GB RAM version. Storage is not listed but would likely sit at 32GB and 64GB based on the memory.

The listed processor is the MT6762G, which translates to the MediaTek HEelio G25 SoC, or something similar. The single processor, 8 core chip will sport a 2GHz base frequency, and an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The listing also says that the Moto G Go will come out of the box with Android 11, however based on the devices name, it is likely to be ‘Android Go’, which is a streamlined version of the OS for devices with lower RAM.

It is expected to have a 13MP Main camera and a 2MP secondary camera, with the selfie camera being 5MP.

Details at this stage of the Moto G Go are limited, however more details are likely to surface soon, such as Australian availability.