Sony will launch a new video game subscription service for the PlayStation this week

The Japanese company has been developing its answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass for the past year, under the codename Spartacus.

Sony’s Spartacus will “debut with a splashy lineup of hit games from recent years” according to Bloomberg sources, and will combine its PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus offerings, with multiple subscription tiers available.

The most expansive of these tiers will allow users to test drive demos of games in production, as well as stream games over the internet. It’s also unlikely to be named Spartacus by the time it hits the public.

Xbox Game Pass currently has more than 25 million subscribers.