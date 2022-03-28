HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PlayStation Subscription Service Coming This Week

PlayStation Subscription Service Coming This Week

By | 28 Mar 2022

Sony will launch a new video game subscription service for the PlayStation this week

The Japanese company has been developing its answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass for the past year, under the codename Spartacus.

Sony’s Spartacus will “debut with a splashy lineup of hit games from recent years” according to Bloomberg sources, and will combine its PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus offerings, with multiple subscription tiers available.

The most expansive of these tiers will allow users to test drive demos of games in production, as well as stream games over the internet. It’s also unlikely to be named Spartacus by the time it hits the public.

Xbox Game Pass currently has more than 25 million subscribers.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Microsoft Ordered To Kill Auto-Renews On Game Pass Subs
Sony Plans Subscription Service Around Bungie Purchase
Is Sony’s Future Content, As Rumours Swirl Around Audio & TV Business
Sony, Digital Camera’s Deliver TV’s & Audio Struggle
Sony To Build PS Exclusives Library By Acquiring Nixxes
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT: Theatre At Home Concept Is Smart Buy Is It Viable?
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/
Epic Games Slams Google’s App Payment Stunt
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/
Kaspersky Considered National Security Threat Says US FCC
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/
Apple’s Next iPad Tipped To Feature New M2 Chip
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/
Apple Planning iPhone Subscription Service
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT: Theatre At Home Concept Is Smart Buy Is It Viable?
Latest News
/
March 28, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Credit must be given for the recently announced Theatre at Home initiative, as there is a market for a complete...
Read More