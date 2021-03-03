Sony is killing off movie and TV purchases and rentals through the PlayStation Store, citing customers’ move to streaming.

From the end of August, PlayStation users will no longer be able to buy or rent film and TV titles through the digital storefront.

According to Vanessa Lee, Head of Video Business, Sony Interactive Entertainment, the move is in response to evolving customer needs.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles.

“With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021,” she said.

Customers who have already purchased content through the PS Store will still be able to access it on PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.