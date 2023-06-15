HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
PlayStation Announces Cloud Streaming For PS5 Games

By | 15 Jun 2023

Sony is currently working on bringing cloud streaming to PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game, as well as selected games that players own and store digitally.

The feature isn’t likely to hit Australia for a while, given that the PS5 currently doesn’t support cloud gaming in the country.

A release from PlayStation said: “We’re currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games – this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own.

“When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console. That means as a Premium member, it’ll be easier to jump into your favourite games without downloading them first onto your PS5 console. Our goal is to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of PlayStation Plus.

“We think it’s important for Premium members to be able to enjoy as many games as possible via cloud streaming. As more games continue to launch on the PS5 console, we look forward to adding cloud streaming capability for PS5 titles in addition to the PS3, PS4 and classic titles that are already available for Premium members to stream.

“We’re in the early stages right now, and we can’t wait to share more details when we’re ready, including a launch time frame. Stay tuned!”

This comes after Sony’s CEO publicly declared in a Financial Times interview earlier this month that cloud gaming is “very tricky”, with costly inefficiencies and latency issues.

“I think cloud itself is an amazing business model, but when it comes to games, the technical difficulties are high,” said Kenichiro Yoshida.

“So there will be challenges to cloud gaming, but we want to take on those challenges.”



