Latest News > Microsoft Tests New Windows Ink Upgrade

Microsoft Tests New Windows Ink Upgrade

By | 15 Jun 2023

Microsoft have plans to drop a new Windows 11 preview build, with a new feature enabling handwriting entries into fields throughout the OS.

Previously, handwriting-to-text only worked on certain software, such as OneNote, or within a special handwritten text recognition box.

Ink is a new feature that includes improved text recognition from handwriting and a scrathc-out gesture feature to help users fix mistakes.

The feature has only been enabled in US English, so far but there are confirmations of other languages on the way.

Microsoft will be rolled out to users on Preview Build 23481, but won’t be available to everyone as of yet.

To see if you are able to access it, users can go to Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Pen and Windows Ink, which is under “Shell Handwriting.”

Now, since it is still in testing, there are a few bugs, for instance, users can’t use handwriting to erase text within Microsoft Edge, and the address box may “not work correctly.”

Search boxes and comment field in Microsoft 365 apps also may be buggy, and although users can write inside fields, they can’t convert handwriting to text within some 365 apps such as, Word and Excel.

This is a feature that has already been implemented into tablet devices such as iPads, and the OS takes care of converting it into text and enters it for you.



