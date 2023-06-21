HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Philips Hue Launches Smallest-Ever Smart Bulb

By | 21 Jun 2023

The Philips Hue smart lighting range has added the E14 Luster Bulb, a small coloured bulb for use in bedside lighting – and the company’s tiniest bulb to date.

Philips had originally released the candle-shaped E14, and a white version of the Luster.

The coloured-version measures just 77 millimetres, compared to the candle-shaped 106 millimetres.

The E14 Luster isn’t cheap – at over A$100, it’s quite a pricey bulb.

In addition, the company has added two new ceiling strips: the Hue Aurelle and Surimu.

Both are available in a number of shapes and sizes: the Aurelle, with the black finish offers square, rectangular, and round options, while the Surimu features a white frame, with coloured light, and comes in square or circular options.

The Sirumu panel starts at A$395, while Aurelle begins at A$279. These prices are approximate, as neither product is available in Australia at this time.



