Philips has unveiled their 4K UHD Mini LED Android TV in Australia that comes with Dolby’s premium sound and video formats for amazing visual displays.

This mini TV offers a vibrant viewing experience with its thousand plus intelligent blacklight zones independently dimmed or brightened for sharp contrast.

Available in 75’’ and 65’’ screen sizes, the model displays a Philips P5 processor with AI.

Dolby’s premium sound and video formats, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, enhances the look and sound of HDR content.

For gamers, HDMI 2.1 connectivity and automatic switching keeps games connected and provides an ultra-low latency setting.

The Philips 4K UHD MiniLED Android TV features a 120Hz refresh rate and is Freesync Premium and G-sync compatible to help gamers stay focused on their game.

The TV can be easily controlled by any of your preferred voice assistants.

Philip’s DTS Play-Fi streams perfectly synced, high quality audio between any compatible speakers, TVs and soundbars.

Play the same sounds in every room or set up zones to easily create a surround-sound system.

You can add up to two Play-Fi enabled subwoofers to bring deep, room shaking base to your TV and enhance the listening experience. The Philips 4K UHD MiniLED Android TV is compatible with all four major HDR combats which present sharp and clear images, in both light and dark areas.

Mimi Sound Personalization is another feature that allows users to personalize their TV audio to their unique hearing profile by taking a short hearing test, to create a Hearing ID profile which can then be easily synced to the television via QR code.

While the 65″ display TV costs $3495, the larger display TV, worth $4399, is available on offer for $3999 until Dec 11, 2022 on the Costco website.