Home > Latest News > ACCC Probes Fire Risk For Lithium-Ion Batteries

ACCC Probes Fire Risk For Lithium-Ion Batteries

By | 6 Dec 2022

The ACCC is actively looking for ways to reduce the fire and safety risks of lithium-ion batteries, which are fast becoming popular in a number of common household items.

The commission published an issues paper today and is seeking contributions from consumers, consumer safety advocates, industry associations, regulators, fire authorities and industry suppliers.

“Lithium-ion batteries are extremely volatile and we are very concerned about the growing number of fires and injuries linked to them,” ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.

“We are particularly worried as these rechargeable batteries have rapidly become regular household items as they are contained in mobile phones, laptops, power tools, e-bikes and e-scooters.”

The ACCC has received over 200 product safety reports about products with lithium-ion batteries in the past five years, with more than 20 product recalls in Australia relating to products with these batteries.

“Unfortunately, fires linked to lithium-ion batteries tend to escalate quickly and are very difficult to extinguish, which means there is a high risk of property damage or injuries,” Rickard explains.

“That’s why it is critical to find out as much as we can about lithium-ion batteries now, so that we can recommend ways to tackle these issues and reduce the risks.”


