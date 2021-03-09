US fitness giant Peloton is bringing its interactive spin bikes to Australia, its first foray into the Asia-Pacific region.

The original Peloton Bike, as well as the Bike+ and the Peloton app, will arrive in Australia in the second half of 2021 and will sell direct to Australian consumers through showrooms in major cities including Sydney and Melbourne, as well as online at http://onepeloton.com.au/. There is no news as of yet on its Tread treadmills.

According to Kevin Cornils, Managing Director, International for Peloton, the company’s decision to launch in Australia was driven by health and fitness being “part of Australia’s DNA”.

“Our global growth is fuelled by our passionate, growing community of over 4.4 million members who choose Peloton as their go-to fitness solution, anytime, anywhere.

“We cannot wait to share more details in the coming months about how Australians can experience what has become a global fitness phenomenon,” he said.

Peloton had to replace 54,000 first-generation pedals on its Bikes in October, due to the possibility they would break and cause laceration injuries while in use. Five of the reported injuries needed medical care including stitches. The problem pedals will not be on Peloton’s Bike products in Australia, as they were only fitted to models sold between 2013 and 2016.

The Peloton Bike will sell for $2895 and the Bike+ for $3695, while the All-Access Membership, which includes the app and all Peloton content, will cost $59 per month.