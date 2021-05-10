HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Peloton Explains Its Plans For Australia

By | 10 May 2021
Despite a nightmare run for its Tread+ treadmills, which were responsible for the death of a child, plus over eighty separate injuries, Peloton are forging forward with plans to launch in Australia.

This comes after the company reduced its projected quarterly revenue for the current quarter to AU$1.176 million, with recalls and delays reducing their projected sales by AU$212 million.

A shareholder letter details plans to “advance our key strategic priority of international expansion” with Australian expansion coming soon.

“On March 8th, we announced our plan to expand to Australia, where fitness and wellness are
embraced by millions and boutique fitness classes exhibited years of strong growth prior
to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company explains.

“We will initially offer our Bike and Bike+ products, which will be available through our e-commerce platform and three retail locations in Sydney and Melbourne.

“Peloton Digital will also be available, and Australian Members will have access to our full library of content, including new classes taught by Australian instructors.”

No timeline has been put on the launch.

