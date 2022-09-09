The supply chain issues affecting the PC market over the last few years have finally ended, according to Chief Financial Officer for Dell Technologies Inc. Tom Sweet, who said that the market is “operating more like the historical norm.”

In an interview conducted on Thursday, Sweet say that a lower a demand and increased availability of components has driven prices down.

In response, Dell is aiming to clear current inventories to make room and take advantage of the lower prices.

Despite the lower component cost, the decreased demand is having an impact on tech manufacturers, Dell included. The American tech company forecasted that current quarter sales would see a year over year decline. The announcement resulted in company share prices plummeting 21%.

In response to a looming period of worldwide financial uncertainty, Dell, as many companies have, slowed the hiring process in June, whilst also cutting down on other expenses.

Semiconductor shortages will mean that the supply chain issues will remain for servers, however the fourth quarter should see this end also, according to Sweet.