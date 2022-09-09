HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Steve Jobs’ Daughter Mocks New iPhone

Steve Jobs’ Daughter Mocks New iPhone

By | 9 Sep 2022

The daughter of Apple co-founder and visionary Steve Jobs has openly mocked the new iPhone 14 for its seeming lack of progress from the previous year’s iPhone.

Eve Jobs shared an Instagram story featuring the below meme of a man unwrapping a shirt identical to the one he is wearing, with the caption “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14”.

The Apple heir’s response mirrors that of Steve Jobs’ co-founder Steve Wozniak, who has, in the past, repeated claims he cannot tell one iPhone from another.

“I got the new iPhone; I can’t tell the difference really,” Wozniak told Yahoo! last year when the iPhone 13 was released.

“The software that’s in it applies to older iPhones, I presume.”

“I worry about largeness and size, but I don’t study it,” Wozniak continued. “I’m just into if products are good.”

In 2017, he told reporters he wasn’t gonna bother with the new iPhone X.

“I’d rather wait and watch that one,” Wozniak said at the time.

“I’m happy with my iPhone 8 — which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me.”



