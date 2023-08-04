HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Patreon Issues Causing Paused Payouts/Canceled Subscriptions

Patreon Issues Causing Paused Payouts/Canceled Subscriptions

By | 4 Aug 2023

Some new issues have arisen on Patreon that are now causing problems for creators and subscribers.

Some creators are having trouble accessing earnings thanks to an issue with a payout provider, beginning earlier this week. Creators are claiming their payout attempts are failing.

At the same time, some subscribers are noticing payments are being flagged as fraudulent by banks, and are now seeing cancelled subscriptions, and some unable to see the list of creators they were subscribed to.

One creator claimed to loss hundreds of subscribers on August 1st.

A spokesperson for Patreon has claimed the issues are unrelated, saying the creator payout problems stem from one payment partner, and others aren’t affected.

The company said it temporarily disabled Payoneer payments, having seen “a slightly higher-than-normal number” of payments get flagged.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause creators and their patrons.”

One reason some claim the issues are caused by is Patreon switching to processing payments in Ireland instead of the US, with some users reporting CC charges appearing as international. This was reported to not be the case.

“We haven’t made any changes to our payments setup, but the descriptor people are seeing may have changed.”



