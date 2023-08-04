Google is now set to send out notifications when it finds a user’s address, phone number, or email on the web, so users can then review and request removal of the information.

Taking place from Google’s “results about you” dashboard on phones/web, first rolled out last September. The update allows users to find their information on Google without having to search for it themselves.

Once personal information has been inserted, the dashboard will pull up websites containing matches, giving users the chance to review each one, and submit a request to remove it.