HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Panasonic Releases Two Next-Gen Fridges In Oz

Panasonic Releases Two Next-Gen Fridges In Oz

By | 26 Jul 2021

Panasonic today launched two impressive 422L Refrigerators with smart controls and the company’s own Prime Fresh+ technology.

Keeping food fresh and bacteria free is a breeze with the Ag Clean filters, which suppress up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria and odours that would usually cause food spoilage.

The Prime Fresh+ technology ‘soft-freezes’ food in -3°C, locking in nutrients without the need to defrost before meal prep.

Fruit and veg is kept pristine with the Fresh Safe drawer, situated by 90 per cent humidity, and maintaining a contain temperature to retain moisture and crispness.

Three ECONAVI sensors will monitor energy, and make sure this fridge is both environmentally, and fiscally, sound.

“We have developed this range to deliver state-of-the-art cooling and food storage technologies that offer maximum flavour and convenience,” explains Ginger Yu, Product Marketing Manager – Appliances, Panasonic Australia.

“Our unique soft freezing Prime Fresh+ technology saves users time with no need for defrosting when preparing food. In addition, the Ag Clean filters suppress up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria and odours that can cause food spoilage.

“These new models feature fresh and safe storage, while minimising energy wastage. It really is a win-win for our consumers.”

The 422L Refrigerators are available in a stainless-steel or black finish, and boast a four-star energy rating.

They are available now for $1,549 RRP (NR-BX421BUSA) and $1,649 RRP (NR-BX421BPKA).

<
About Post Author
,
You may also like
Panasonic Sells Its Tesla Shares
Technics Brings Expensive New Turntable To Oz
Panasonic Looks To Clean Battery Technology To Drive Profits
Multi Billion Dollar Refund For Tech Brands & TV Stations, If Olympics Cancelled US Takes Action
Are Panasonic, Samsung & Intel Facing ‘Brutal’ Olympics Backlash?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Has Renewed the PlayStation Home Trademark
Industry Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/
Foxtel Appoints New Head Of Pay-Per-View Division
Industry Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/
Google Update Set To Crimp Tech Brands & Online Retailers
Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/
LG Announces Two Sets Of True Wireless Stereo Earbuds
Industry Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/
How Police Will Catch Thousands Of COVID Protesters Using AI
Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Has Renewed the PlayStation Home Trademark
Industry Latest News
/
July 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
An interesting trademark renewal has fans of the long defunct social space Playstation Home wondering if Sony is planning to...
Read More