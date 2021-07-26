With the majority of Aussies locked down, it comes as little surprise that the first day of full Olympics coverage has delivered the biggest day of live streaming in Australian TV history.

172 million minutes on Olympic action were streamed on Saturday, across Seven’s video on-demand, and live streaming platform, 7plus.

The previous day-long streaming record was on July 14, when 86 million minutes of the final Stage Of Origin game was streaming via the 9Now app.

Despite these record-breaking numbers, Seven has been criticised for the 7plus Olympic experience being glitchy, and frequently interrupted by commercials.

7plus offers 43 dedicated Olympics channels, covering every event in the games.

“Australians are watching our detailed and highly innovative coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in massive numbers,”Seven’s head of network sport Lewis Martin said.

“With 45 channels across Seven and 7plus, this is the most comprehensive coverage of any sporting event ever in Australia, all free to everyone.

“The numbers tell the real story of how people are responding: 2.7 million viewers on TV for the Opening Ceremony, 2.47 million on TV last night, more than 170 million minutes streamed on 7plus yesterday.

“The Games are an unqualified success after just a few days, with lots more great moments and great audience numbers to come.”