HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Good News For Retail Industry, Inflation Down, Claims A$ Set To Climb

Good News For Retail Industry, Inflation Down, Claims A$ Set To Climb

By | 31 Jan 2024

Retailers have got two lots of good news today inflation has slowed sharply to 4.1 per cent in the year to the December quarter, from 5.4 per cent in September, and a major analyst group has predicted that the Australian dollar is set to “roar”.

The good news comes ahead of the Reserve Bank’s first board meeting of the year next week when a decision on rate cuts or rises will be made. Most analysts are tipping that rates will stay as is.

Consumer prices lifted just 0.6 per cent through the final three months of 2023 – the smallest increase in nearly four years – or half the 1.2 per cent in the September quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics data revealed.

Shaw and Partners Financial Services claims in their latest report to clients that the Australian dollar is set to climb to $0.70.

Australian money, in full-frame. Fifty, twenty, ten and five dollar notes. More Australian money: [url=http://www.istockphoto.com/my_lightbox_contents.php?lightboxID=1195608] [img]http://robynm.smugmug.com/photos/175523593-L.jpg [/img][/url]

They claim that “The OECD purchasing power parity model for the Australian dollar is estimated to be $0.70. If inflation in Australia remains broadly in line with our trading partners, the PPP measure of currency should remain relatively stable” which is good news for suppliers.

In other news for retailers the analysts are tipping a return of SmartPay they claim “This is only set to grow, with 7% of in person card payments in 2022 having a surcharge, up from 4% in 2019. Further, attitudes towards surcharging are growing strongly as customers continue to accept surcharging as the norm, with the percentage of consumers happy to pay a surcharge expected to hit 40% by 2025, double where it was in 2019 (21%)”

“To demonstrate the size of the surcharging opportunity in Australia, we estimate only 80,000 terminals out of million surcharges today”.

According to several economist’s annual consumer price growth is set to drop to 4.3%.

The biggest price increases in the quarter were a 3.9 per cent increase in domestic holiday costs, and a 1.5 per cent rise in the price of newly built homes, where annual inflation was steady at 5 per cent against a peak of over 20 per cent in September 2022.

Retail sales figures released on Tuesday showed a sharp drop in December and confirmed that 13 rate hikes and intense cost of living pressures have flattened spending.

Turnover fell in all the non-food industries that had been boosted by Black Friday sales in November. Household goods retailing had the largest decline at 8.5 per cent, following the largest rise last month.

Department stores also recorded a sharp retreat in spending at 8.1 per cent, followed by clothing footwear and personal accessory retailing (-5.7 per cent), and other retailing (-1.1 per cent).

Treasury’s mid-year budget update in December forecast that inflation will slow to 3.75 per cent by June, and to 2.75 per cent in mid-2025.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Retail Sales Tank Household Goods Down 8.5%
Consumers Swapping Real Returns With Fakes Now A Big Issue For Retailers.
Retailers With Big Trade & Business Customers Facing Grim 2024
BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Norman Site Down, On Biggest Day Of The Year
Retailers & Suppliers Will Start Laying Off Staff If Black Friday Fails To Deliver
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ChatGPT Allegedly Breaches Data Privacy Rules
Latest News
/
January 31, 2024
/
Samsung Launches New SSD
Latest News
/
January 31, 2024
/
Apple iCloud Mail Crashes In Global Outage
Latest News
/
January 31, 2024
/
ACMA Fines Outdoor Supacentre $300,000
Latest News
/
January 31, 2024
/
Microsoft Criticises Apple’s New App Store Changes
Latest News
/
January 31, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ChatGPT Allegedly Breaches Data Privacy Rules
Latest News
/
January 31, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
ChatGPT has been accused of violating Europe’s data privacy law, and the issue reportedly relates to its failure to police...
Read More