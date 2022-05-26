US tech company HP have announced the launch of two new Pavilion laptops. Both models sport a budget price tag and are targeted at a younger audience, with the company emphasizing their portability and convenience.

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1

HP have launched the Pavillion x360 14-inch as an accessible 2-in-1 device to promote on the go creativity in young people. With CPU options up to a 12th-Gen Intel Core i701255U processor, as well as Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics, the device sports plenty of power for processing and creative work.

The display is a 14-inc, 1920×180 FHD screen with an 87.36 screen to body ratio and a max brightness of 250 nits. While the brightness levels is rather average, the high screen to body ratio will provide great visuals for the price.

The 2-in-1 design is the most notable feature of the new device, with a 360-degree hinge that transforms it into a tablet. Alongside the included rechargeable Tilt pen, it is the perfect device for creatives and students alike.

It also has a 43Wh battery, is made from recycled metal and ocean-bound plastics for an EPEAT Gold Certification and features up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe of storage. It will be available later this year starting at $599 USD ($844.07 AUD). Local pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch

Boasting a 16.5mm thick metal chassis, the HP Pavillion Plus 14 is the thinnest laptop of the Pavilion range ever to be released.

Power is provided by up to an 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, with graphics options of either Intel Irix Xe Graphics or a Nvidia GPU, being either a GeForce MX 550 or a GeForce RTX 2050, which has ample gaming and creative power for a laptop in this price range. It also features up to 16GB or DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCIe storage.

While the RAM and top GPU are generally last gen technology, they allow for the price to stay low whilst providing plenty of power.

To account for the power, HP have fitted two new fans and heat pipes for improved airflow when undergoing strenuous tasks.

While not a 2-in-1 notebook, the 14-inch display boasts a 2.8K OLED panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate, 400nits of brightness which goes up to 500 during HDR content and 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage.

It is due for release in late May with a price starting at $799 USD ($1,124.78 AUD). Australian pricing and availability is yet to be announced.