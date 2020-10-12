Optus has expanded 5G coverage to more Australian consumers by becoming the first telco to open up its 5G network to wholesale partners.

From today, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that use the Optus network, such as Amaysim, Exetel, SpinTel, and Virgin Mobile, will be able to purchase and enable Optus 5G mobile services for their customers.

According to Ben White, Optus Managing Director of Wholesale, Satellite and Strategy, 5G will open up new opportunities for Optus network partners.

“We’re committed to bringing new services and additional value to the market that elevates the experience for our wholesale partners’ customers.

“This offer provides our partners with choice and further flexibility to innovate, grow their mobile operations and enable new products, while leveraging Optus’ 4G and 5G network capabilities.”

Optus has more than 900 5G sites switched on across Australia, with the exception of Tasmania and the Northern Territory. SpinTel will be the first Optus partner to offer 5G services to its customers.