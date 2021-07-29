Optus has installed mmWave 5G technology into its Queen Street retail flagship store in Brisbane.

This marks the first location in Australia to be equipped with “the fastest type of 5g”, with in-building coverage provided by Nokia, with a 5G gateway from Casa Systems. The store is achieving speeds in excess of 4.7 Gbps.

“Having mmWave installed in one of our leading flagship retail stores, soon after gaining access to mmWave spectrum, is another step towards getting this exciting technology into the hands of our customers,” said Maurice McCarthy, Optus Managing Director Customer Success.

“Our magnificent Queen Street store brings to life the power of mmWave for our customers showing them the fastest 5G technology in action, with this Australian first deployment of an mmWave in-building coverage solution.”

The store is currently using the mmWave to beam the Tokyo Olympics live onto 40 simultaneously streaming screens.

“It can be hard for people to visualise just how fast mmWave is, so we wanted to offer our customers the opportunity to see this new 5G technology first-hand today. Streaming high-definition content across 40 devices simultaneously, in one location, requires sustained bandwidth which has been made possible here thanks to the unique features enabled by mmWave.”

Optus is also working with Ericsson to install mmWave in its George Street Sydney store

“We are working rapidly behind the scenes with our technology partners to prepare our mmWave network for our customers. We know that our consumer and business customers are going to love getting their hands on mmWave technology once it is available widely.

“In fact, we expect that mmWave will enable our Optus Business customers to power their entire office including laptops and handsets, all from one super-fast 5G connection,” added Mr McCarthy.