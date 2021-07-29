HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Harvey Norman Airs Almost 57,000 Radio Ads In Year So Far

By | 29 Jul 2021
,

Harvey Norman’s big ad spending is extending to radio, with the consumer electronics retailer taking out the most ad spots in two of Australia’s biggest three FM networks across the first half of the year.

Data from AirCheck shows Harvey Norman topped the charts for both Nova Entertainment and Southern Cross Austereo, with 11,881 spots on Nova stations and a massive 35,070 on SCA. It was beaten on the Australian Radio Network by Coles, which took out 10,670 spots to Harvey Norman’s 9955; all up, Harvey Norman had 56,906 ad spots on the three big networks in the first six months of 2021.

Harvey Norman was ranked as Australia’s biggest advertiser by Nielsen Ad Intel last week, splashing out millions on print, radio and TV spots; many of these ads are in part paid for by brands, which are charged for their appearance.

Coles, Stan, and Telstra were all among the companies which also featured in the top ten advertisers across each of the three big FM networks.

