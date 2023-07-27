Chinese brand, Oppo whose smartphone branding is being stripped from JB Hi Fi stores replaced by Motorola is now going after the bottom end of the tablet market that is dominated by brands including Apple Samsung and Lenovo.

The $699 Oppo Pad 2 is powered by a Chinese processor, the Dimensity 9000 processor from MediaTek, they are claiming that it sets “a new benchmark for the global flagship tablet market”.

The launch comes as Samsung roll out new Galaxy tablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S range includes the S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.

Owners will also get a “waterproof” rating due to the IP68 rating meaning that it can be submerged in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water and dust for up to 30 minutes. Just don’t test it to be on the safe side, leave that to us.

The tablets also have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which faster than the Oppo tablet offering.

(it’s not advised for beach or pool use – salt and chlorine really mess things up). The S Pen that ships with the tablets is also water and dust-resistant with an IP68 rating. Only thing you have to do is make sure the charging port is dry before charging.

Oppo claims that they are the first to deliver a 7:5 aspect ratio.

The Oppo Pad 2 has a resolution of 2800×2000 and offers a 144Hz ultra-high refresh rate.

The new Samsung models have Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays which are significantly superior to the Oppo offering.

Accessories for the Oppo Pad 2 include a Smart Touchpad Keyboard ($159), a Pencil ($79) and a Smart Case ($79).

No mainstream retailers or carriers are offering the new Oppo tablet in Australia.

The new Samsung tablets are priced at: Tab S9 with 8GB memory, 128GB storage (Wi-Fi) RRP $1,299, the 5G model with 8GB memory, 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) is $1,549.

The 12GB model with memory, 256GB storage (Wi-Fi) RRP $1,499 12GB memory, 256GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) RRP $1,749