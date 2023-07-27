HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Oppo Expands Tablets Range No Retailers Stocking Product

Oppo Expands Tablets Range No Retailers Stocking Product

By | 27 Jul 2023

Chinese brand, Oppo whose smartphone branding is being stripped from JB Hi Fi stores replaced by Motorola is now going after the bottom end of the tablet market that is dominated by brands including Apple Samsung and Lenovo.

The $699 Oppo Pad 2 is powered by a Chinese processor, the Dimensity 9000 processor from MediaTek, they are claiming that it sets “a new benchmark for the global flagship tablet market”.

The launch comes as Samsung roll out new Galaxy tablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S range includes the S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.

Owners will also get a “waterproof” rating due to the IP68 rating meaning that it can be submerged in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water and dust for up to 30 minutes. Just don’t test it to be on the safe side, leave that to us.

The tablets also have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which faster than the Oppo tablet offering.

(it’s not advised for beach or pool use – salt and chlorine really mess things up). The S Pen that ships with the tablets is also water and dust-resistant with an IP68 rating. Only thing you have to do is make sure the charging port is dry before charging.

Oppo claims that they are the first to deliver a 7:5 aspect ratio.

The Oppo Pad 2 has a resolution of 2800×2000 and offers a 144Hz ultra-high refresh rate.

The new Samsung models have Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays which are significantly superior to the Oppo offering.

Accessories for the Oppo Pad 2 include a Smart Touchpad Keyboard ($159), a Pencil ($79) and a Smart Case ($79).

No mainstream retailers or carriers are offering the new Oppo tablet in Australia.

The new Samsung tablets are priced at: Tab S9 with 8GB memory, 128GB storage (Wi-Fi) RRP $1,299, the 5G model with 8GB memory, 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) is $1,549.

The 12GB model with memory, 256GB storage (Wi-Fi) RRP $1,499 12GB memory, 256GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) RRP $1,749



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Smartphone Market Wobbles Slowing Premium, Trade Ins & Offers, Key In Q3 As Samsung Comes Into Play
EXCLUSIVE:Communist Government Smartphone Brand, To Be Launched In Australia
Director Of Struggling Oppo Distributor Forks Out $20M For Trophy House
Oppo Hires Elon Musks Mum As Market Shares Crashes Around The World
Thou Shall Not Steal, Oppo Parent Learns The Hard Way
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sharp Embraces QD-OLED TVs From Samsung
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
It’s “Play Now, Pay Later” as Microsoft Rolls Out BNPL
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
World’s Fastest Growing Sport, UFC, & Foxtel Group Ink Exclusive Partnership
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
Tempo Announces Two New Sharp Flatbed Microwaves
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
New Health & Wellness Focused Samsung Watches Revealed
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sharp Embraces QD-OLED TVs From Samsung
Latest News
/
July 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
With international plans to showcase their newest release at the IFA show in Berlin this September, Sharp is forging ahead...
Read More